UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Realme Narzo 30A Comes As A Budget-friendly Gaming Phone With MediaTek Helio G85 Processor, 6000mAh Battery, And Reverse Charging 

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 04:47 PM

realme Narzo 30A comes as a budget-friendly gaming phone with MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 6000mAh Battery, and Reverse Charging 

The young and trendsetting smartphone company, realme brings another amazing phone to its young customers

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd April, 2021) The young and trendsetting smartphone company, realme brings another amazing phone to its young customers. Realme recently launched its gaming phone Narzo 30A in Pakistan with the slogan “Feel the Power”, highlighting its powerful features. The phone is becoming immensely popular due to its high-end features and pocket-friendly price segment. It is said to be the best phone in only PKR 20,599 and is already setting high sale records.
The gaming beast from realme, Narzo 30A is the first variant in Pakistan from the global Narzo series of the brand. The series has already launched three variants in the international market. Narzo 30A is equipped with powerful features including a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 6000mAh Mega battery, and supports Reverse Charging. It also comes with a massive 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, a 16.5cm Display, and other amazing features making it’s a sleek stylish phone.

The feature that stands out most in this gaming phone is the MediaTek Helio G85 processor containing a 12nm Octa-core 64bits Processor and 200000+ Antutu Benchmark.

This is a powerful chipset from MediaTek, a market leader in developing advanced systems-on-chip (SoC). It powers more than 2 billion connected devices globally every year. The MediaTek Helio G85 pumps its Arm Mali-G52 GPU up to 1GHz, while MediaTek HyperEngine is not just a gaming technology but supports and enhances the overall performance of the device making it a performance beast.
Another amazing feature for gaming is the enormous 6000mAh battery and 18W fast charge. These enable the user to play games nonstop without worrying about a battery run out. The stylish outlook of the phone makes it an overall deal to flaunt around friends. Apart from this, realme is conducting a massive, fun-filled online gaming competition where multiple teams will face a Battle Royale. The winning team receives a grand prize of PKR 400,000. The registrations are simple and there is no restriction for anyone to participate. This is going to be one of the biggest gaming sessions online happening in Pakistan. So hurry up, grab your Narzo 30A and register to win the grand prize!

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Company Young Sale Price Pakistani Rupee Market National University From Best Billion

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar is trending top after she called off he ..

12 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases surge past 4.2M in Africa

3 minutes ago

Moscow warns West against sending troops to back U ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan ranked 5th among countries facing worst c ..

3 minutes ago

Kazakhstan posts coronavirus high amid slow vaccin ..

3 minutes ago

Niger president to be sworn in after 'attempted co ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.