realme number series upgraded with realme 8 & realme 8 Pro featuring 108 MP camera innovation; expected to launch soon in Pakistan

The fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme has been committed to bringing nothing but the best to market since its arrival

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th March, 2021) The fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme has been committed to bringing nothing but the best to market since its arrival. The brand has globally launched its realme 8 series that on March 24, 2021.

realme 8 series includes two models, realme 8 Pro and realme 8. The phones are expected to land in Pakistan real soon with the price somewhere between PKR 55,000 and PKR 66,000.

Technological advancement is touching new boundaries day by day.

We have put efforts into optimizing the hardware for better photo quality and offering more camera features which are the world’s first and available on professional cameras only to give customers a better camera experience.

realme held an online Camera Innovation Event announcing its first 108MP camera in the then-upcoming realme 8 series. Along with the 108 MP camera, we have world's first Starry Time-lapse Video, world’s first tilt-shift time-lapse video and new Potrait filters.



Both realme 8 and 8 Pro will be power-packed with unique features and trendy design. Crafted with excellence, the realme 8 series shall bring trendsetting features in the camera, vividly immersive display, powerful performance, and fast charging capabilities.

The phones come with sharper photo quality, the world’s first tilt-shift time-lapse video, starry time-lapse video, and new portrait filters. Based on the advanced 108MP sensor, realme provides lots of deep optimizations and exciting features.

This is some exciting news for Pakistani customers coming with a “Capture the Infinity” theme.

This is the first time realme is bringing a smartphone equipped with a 108MP camera. The 108MP Ultra Quad Camera shall have a Samsung HM2 Sensor along with Upgraded ultra–clear 108MP Mode and a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens.

Not only this, the phone shall have a special Starry Mode and filters to better facilitate the photography enthusiasts.

So get ready to take photos with a well-balanced overall exposure, vivid colors, and sharp details with the 108MP realme 8 Pro soon.

Stay tuned to realme’s social media sites for more insight on these upcoming phones which shall be launching very soon in Pakistan!