Realme Offering Amazing Discount On Best-selling Budget Hero Realme 5 At Daraz 11.11 Sale

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:09 PM

Realme offering amazing discount on best-selling budget hero realme 5 at Daraz 11.11 sale

Realme's upward trajectory in Pakistan has been phenomenal since the brand's entry last year, realme has been aggressive in its approach, launching successful budget to mid-range smartphones with an attractive spec sheet and affordable pricing

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019) Realme's upward trajectory in Pakistan has been phenomenal since the brand's entry last year, realme has been aggressive in its approach, launching successful budget to mid-range smartphones with an attractive spec sheet and affordable pricing. realme has made a name for itself by selling smartphones with powerful hardware at prices aggressive enough to go up against its competitors. The company recently launched the Realme 5 series and the flagship realme XT and it did manage to shake the industry up.
On the occasion of Biggest Daraz 11.11 sale of year realme is offering exciting discount on the best-selling budget hero smartphone realme 5. From November 11-15, 2019 the price of realme 5 3/64 GBvariant will be 23,299. If this is just not enough for real fans then they can also purchase a brand new realme 5 3/64 GBvariant with an HBL card at an amazing price point of 19,799 as well both offers can be availed exclusively only on darazpk.

Company’s most premium X series device realme XT is also now available online on darazpk at an amazing price point of Rs. 54,999. realme XT is the company's first phone that comes equipped with a 64-megapixel rear camera which employs Samsung's ISOCELL GW1 sensor. The device was received so well that it completely sold out in the market within two days of its arrival.

realme 5 is Pakistan’s first Snapdragon 665 based mobile device. The realme 5 series have also been equipped with fireproof protective separation and triple precautions to guarantee battery safety.

realme 5 is available in two new colors - Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple. Realme 5 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-drop Full Screen display, which gives a larger field of view, provides excellent gaming, audio and video experience.
With realme 5, the company has enhanced its diamond-cut design with holographic color and reflecting texture. It packs a brand-new image experience with an AI quad camera setup – 119° ultra wide-angle lens (8MP), main camera (12MP), portrait lens (2MP) and ultra macro lens (2MP), as well as an AI front camera (13MP). With a massive 5000 mAH battery for enjoying extra-long entertainment experience, realme 5 runs on Android 9.0 ColorOS 6.0 operating system. This device comes in 3 variants - 3+64GB priced at PKR 23,999 , 4+64GB priced at PKR 25,999 and 4+128GB at price point of PKR 29,999 which are already available in offline market
Since its entry into the Pakistani market less than 10 months ago, realme powered by Oppo, has already launched 7 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their next products in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.

