realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall Lahore – A Customer-First Retail Milestone

Highly anticipated realme C71 also went on sale—and sold out within hours—on the same day for fans to purchase

Lahore (Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) In an industry-first move, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand realme has opened the doors to its sales and service store at Dolmen Mall Lahore. Providing a game-changing retail experience, it becomes the first-ever combined experience and service center by a tech brand in Pakistan. The opening of the center coincides with the first-day sale of the highly anticipated realme C71, which was met with overwhelming demand and sold out within hours of launch.

The store’s grand opening drew significant attention, not only from excited fans but also from Pakistan’s leading digital personalities. Among them was Ducky Bhai, one of the country’s most influential content creators, who attended the launch event to show his support for realme’s latest innovations. His presence added star power to the celebration and amplified the buzz on social media, as fans and media captured moments from the event. Fans were also treated to an exclusive peek and hands-on experience of realme’s flagship device, the GT6.

“We’re not just opening a store—we’re reinforcing our promise to be Pakistan’s most accessible and customer-first tech brand,” said a realme spokesperson. “Whether it’s launching the country’s first combined sales and service center, offering a two-year warranty, or introducing the realme C71 with segment-first features like dynamic breathing light and the largest battery in its class, we’re proud to be leading with innovations that put the Pakistani consumer at the heart of everything we do. We are intent on making it real for our fans.”

realme is uniting sales and after-sales service under one roof, offering customers a seamless experience—from hands-on product exploration to immediate support and repairs. This reflects the brand’s growing focus on long-term customer satisfaction, transparency, and accessibility.

realme has consistently positioned itself as a customer-centric brand, going beyond just hardware specs to deliver value across the ownership journey. From affordable pricing to two-year warranties and now to integrated support, the company is bridging the gap between expectation and experience.

The Dolmen Mall outlet represents a bold shift in tech retail in Pakistan—and sets the tone for realme’s future growth, where customer care is not an afterthought but a core offering.

realme C71 Goes on Sale

To complement the store opening, realme released the new realme C71 smartphone on the same day.

At just 7.79mm thick, it boasts a light feather design that makes it the thinnest in its class. The device is available in two elegant color options—White Swan and Forest Owl—designed to appeal to users seeking both sophistication and comfort. One of the most striking features is the dynamic breathing light, a glowing notification system that supports seven colors and five customizable modes. This feature, rarely seen in this price range, adds both flair and function to the user experience.

Beyond its design, the realme C71 is packed with performance-driven features. It comes equipped with the segment’s largest 6300mAh battery, capable of lasting multiple days on a single charge. Thanks to its 45W fast-charging capability, users can power up to 50% in just 37 minutes, and a quick 5-minute top-up delivers up to 10% battery life—ideal for users on the go.

The 6.67-inch 120Hz Eye Comfort Display ensures smooth visuals and excellent brightness even under direct sunlight, while the UNISOC T7250 chipset paired with up to 24GB dynamic RAM offers smooth multitasking. On the photography front, the 50MP AI rear camera is supported by smart tools like AI Clear Face, Image Matting, and AI Eraser for studio-like editing on the fly.

The realme C71 will be available in two variants—6GB/128GB priced at PKR 35,999 and 8GB/128GB at PKR 39,999—across authorized retailers and online platforms nationwide, including the newly opened Dolmen Mall outlet.