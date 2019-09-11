Realme Organized Youth’s Beloved Online Multiplayer Game PUBG MOBILE Encounter On Realme 3 Pro

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:17 AM

PUBG MOBILE Gamers paved their Way to Victory with the realme 3 pro

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) Realme powered by Oppo, the fastest growing smartphone brand in Pakistan, organized popular mobile game PUBG Mobile (Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds) tournament in Lahore. PUBG Mobile has been creating waves worldwide, particular seeing a huge surge in popularity among Pakistani youth.


The tournament kicked off on August 29, with entry open for participants to register through online platform. Tournament organized for PUBG Mobile, focused on the best gaming smartphone experience of realme 3 pro. The tournament received a total of over 1,000 registrations across Pakistan. Of this,50teams of four participated in the tournament, and the final featured16 teams fighting it out for the grand prize onAugust 30. Theprize pool of the tournament wasrealme 3 pro smartphone, along with other giveaways featuring merchandise. Jazib Ahmedand Muhammad Arslan were crowned as winners of the tournament who also played a special knockout round with renowned YouTubers Ducky bhai and Raza Samoo.


Talking on the Occasion Brand Manager, realme Pakistan, Nomah Javed said “We have witnessed one of the greatest battles today. The level of participation and the quality of talent in the PUBG MOBILE has been fantastic. The passion shown by the participants in realme gaming tournament is a testament to how engaged our players are with realme Pakistan. I would like to congratulate all the winners. We at realme feel energized and believe that these events will get even bigger in near future.”


Realme 3 Pro: Speed Awakens with flagship gaming experience
Built on 10nm process-manufactured Snapdragon 710 processor and Kryo eight-core architecture, realme 3 Pro can achieve a clock speed of up to 2.

2GHz. The Adreno 616 GPU is the nest gaming chipset that guarantees real visual sense, more efficient and advanced 3D image rendering. The X15 Modem guarantees smooth calling and data experience, and much faster download speed. With the Spectra 250 ISP, realme 3 Pro also supports super high resolution image capture and 4K video capture, along with zero shutter lag, motion compensated temporal filtering, and accelerated electronic image stabilization.Realme 3 Pro comes with TouchBoost, an all-round in-depth optimization for touch control in games that helps in 1. Shorten system reaction time; 2. Shorten image frame response and 3. Prioritize the CPU support on touch controls. With TouchBoost, response time for character movement in heavy games can be 16.2% faster. Especially in PUBG, when using telescopes to aim at enemies, the response time is 21.6% faster.
The other optimization feature, FrameBoost helps optimize graphics on realme 3 Pro. It can detect heavy-loaded scenarios, and then boost the processor at a high frequency to keep the frame rate at a high and stable level. FrameBoost improves the frame rate by 38% on the realme 3 Pro.
Since its entry into the Pakistani market less than 8 months ago, realme powered by Oppo, has already launched 5 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their next products in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.

