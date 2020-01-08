UrduPoint.com
Realme Pakistan Announced Amazing Price Discounts On Realme 5 Pro

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 08:36 PM

Realme Pakistan announced amazing price discounts on realme 5 pro

Realme 5 Pro powered by Snapdragon 712 Mobile Platform, engineered to deliver on Power, Performance, Camera, Gaming plus more, and equipped with a 20W VOOC 3.0 Fast Charge, and a flagship IMX586 48MP quad camera setup with will be most affordable premium phone in the category, is now starting from Rs. 35,999/-

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th January, 2020) Realme's upward trajectory in Pakistan has been phenomenal since past one year, realme has been aggressive in its approach, launching successful budget to mid-range smartphones with an attractive spec sheet and affordable pricing. realme has made a name for itself by selling smartphones with powerful hardware at prices aggressive enough to go up against its competitors.

The realme 5 Pro runs Android 9.0 ColorOS 6.0 operating system available in 2 variants – 4 GB Ram +128GB internal memory is now priced at PKR 35,999 and 8 GB Ram +128GB internal memory is priced at PKR 40,9999.

The realme 5 Pro comes in Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue colors, giving a power-packed performance with newly upgraded Snapdragon 712. The realme 5 Pro’s flagship quad camera setup with 119° ultra wide-angle lens (8MP), 48MP Sony IMX586 main camera, portrait lens (2MP) and ultra macro lens (2MP), along with a 16MP Sony IMX471 AI front Camera, provide unmatched image experience in the segment. The realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dewdrop Full Screen, with new gradient holographic colors and reflecting textures, to achieve a richer layered visual effect.

The 5 pro truly a mid-range killer has had famous tech youtube channels like Video Wali Sarkar&Reviews PK give rave reviews.

They dubbed it as the easiest recommendation for users looking to buy a beautiful device with the most powerful processor and camera capabilities but that’s easy on the pocket. The device comes with a beautiful diamond cut design on the back and two color variants, Sparkling green and crystal purple. It’s powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC the newest chipset from QUALCOMM and also the latest and fastest processor for mid-range devices aimed for gaming. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and the Realme 5 Pro also comes with support for VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 technology, which is claimed to charge 55 percent of the battery in just 30 minutes.
Since its entry into the Pakistani market 12 months ago, realme, has already launched 9 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their latest additions in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.

