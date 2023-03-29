realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

The month of Ramadan is upon us - a month where kindness and generosity are in abundance. Keeping up with the month’s spirit, realme Pakistan has energized the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sweet Home in Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023) The month of Ramadan is upon us - a month where kindness and generosity are in abundance. Keeping up with the month’s spirit, realme Pakistan has energized the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sweet Home in Lahore. The institution serves as an orphanage and realme is humbled to contribute in their assistance and empowerment.

The donation is aimed at helping the organization provide uninterrupted power supply to its residents, especially during the load-shedding hours of Ramadan. Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Sweet Home is a government-run facility that provides housing, education, and medical care to orphaned and abandoned children. The organization relies on donations from individuals and corporations like realme to support its operations and ensure the well-being of its residents.

The batteries donated by realme Pakistan will provide backup power to the facility during electricity outages and ensure that the children's daily routine is not disrupted. The donation is part of realme Pakistan's ongoing commitment to supporting communities in need and giving back to society. This gesture also highlights the significance of contributing to the less privileged members of society, especially during challenging times like these. realme has always been committed to social responsibilities and philanthropy. realme has previously taken part in various social initiatives and other charitable activities in order to enable the unfortunate and underprivileged members of society.