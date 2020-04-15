Realme Pakistan Extends Warranty, Replacement Days During Nationwide Lockdown

Good news for real fans! Understanding the ongoing situation realme Pakistan has announced that the company will extend the warranty period on all the products till the lockdown end

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020) Good news for real fans! Understanding the ongoing situation realme Pakistan has announced that the company will extend the warranty period on all the products till the lockdown end. The warranty extension is applicable on products including realme smartphones, wearables and more, whose warranty expires between March 21 to April 30, this year.

The following SOP’s are applied during the lockdown.

Warranty extended for 30 days if it is due in this period. Extension will be applicable after the end of lockdown. Replacement period extension up to 14 days if it is due in this period. Extension will be applicable after the end of lockdown. The specific lockdown start and end dates shall be subject to the government's disclosure.

realme is also expected to launch new series smartphones for its users soon. Pakistani youth’s favored smartphone brand realme has quickly snatched market share from existing players and is fast becoming one of the most sought after brands. Since its entry into the Pakistani market from past one year, realme, has already launched 11 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their latest additions in the classic realme series in the coming month. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.