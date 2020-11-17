Realme Pakistan ranked the Top 1 smartphone brand (GMV) in mobile & tablets category for Daraz 11 11 Sale

UrduPoint.com
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th November, 2020) Realme, a young and trendsetting technology company, has just been named by Counterpoint's Q3 2020 smartphone shipment report to be the fastest growing brand to reach the 50 million smartphone sales milestone. In continuation to bring remarkable devices at exceptional price ranges, realme partnered with Daraz.pk for the Daraz 10 10 sale and was ranked the 2nd most sold brand. The brand has recently launched its 65W fastest charging phone in Pakistan, realme 7 Pro and the 6000mAh powerhouse, realme C15 along with four smart AIoT products. All these newly launched products are on exclusive flash sale prices for Daraz 11.11 live till November 17, 2020.

realme Pakistan is recognized as the Top selling smartphone brand in the country on Daraz 11 11 Sale. The Gross Merchandise volume of realme on Daraz 11 11 is higher than leading smartphone brands. In addition to this realme secured Top 1 position in South Asia region for Daraz 11 11 as well.

realme 7 Pro’s battery gets charged to 100% in only 34 minutes thanks to its 65W SuperDart charging technology which comes with 6.5 Ampere adapter. Exemplifying the Latest Technology philosophy with realme 7 Pro it is truly the fastest charging phone in Pakistan. realme 7pro is available for offline sales nationwide from today & realme C15 600mAh powerhouse will be available for grab nationwide from tomorrow.
In Addition to the 50 Million units milestone, realme also recorded a history high level of quarterly shipments as 14.

8 million and is the world’s fastest-growing brand in Q3 as it grew 132% QoQ for the quarter. Expanding the product lineup to the consonantly growing Pakistani market category N has been introduced for real fans which seamlessly makes people’s life cooler.. The trendy but economical smartwatch, realme watch S. It comes with a 1.3” touch screen round dial, auto-brightness adjust and 16 sports modes (more modes than alternate smart wearables) and gives real-time heart and oxygen monitor which expands into the smart lifestyle category. The realme buds air pro features active noise cancellation and water-resistance. TWS with these premium specs are hard to find in the offered price range. Other products for the smart lifestyle is the realme sonic electric toothbrush. It has High-Frequency Sonic Motor and gives a 130-day battery life that means you can use it for a whole year by charging just three times. Smartcam 360 is the leap towards building a smart home. It gives clear footage, noise reduction algorithms and voice talkback with 128 GB memory card expansion, and a professional-grade WiFi chip.
realme Pakistan would like to thank its consumers & fans for all the support. They are an integral part of the success of realme, fueling realme's growth In just 2 years to becomes the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world.

