Realme Pakistan teases one of the much-awaited entry-level smartphones featuring Helio G70;realme C3

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020) Realme announced its entry-level C3 smartphone few weeks ago in international market and now the company is teasing the handset in Pakistan.

It appears that the Pakistani market will get a different version with one extra camera but thankfully it will be the one with the first Helio G70 quard-core chipset.

The official realme Facebook in the country outlines some of the key specs of the phone and "triple camera" is one of them.

The currently released version features a 12MP main camera and a 2MP secondary one so we would assume that those two are to stay but we don't know anything about the third one just yet.

realme is partnering with various universities in order to have a campus launch event.

Focusing on youth and representing youth philosophy this type of campus launch will be one of a kind in Pakistan

The realme C3 is set to arrive in two configuration variants: 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage alongwith the presence of Helio G70 chipset inside.

The smartphone is housed with 5,000mAh battery capacity. It is undoubtedly a huge battery and to put things in perspective, combining the high performing chipset with massive battery the device has been publicized internationally as “Gaming Monster” it is claimed to offer up to 30 days standby time, 43.

9 hours call time, 19.4 hours music streaming, 20.8 hours YouTube playback, and 10.6 hours of PUBG gaming.

The upcoming budget smartphone will have a 6.5-inch Mini-drop Fullscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass.

The term "Mini-drop" here refers to the small dot-like notch that is present on the front panel. The phone is said to offer an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio suggesting that there will be slim bezels.

It is an AI-powered camera setup which means there will be a few useful camera features to deliver better output.

Some of these include Chroma Boost, slow-motion video recording, HDR mode, and selfie panorama mode.

Notably, the Realme C3 would be the first smartphone with the Helio G70 chipset to launch in Pakistan, so it will be interesting to see how the company prices it.

To recall, the Helio G70 chipset was launched recently aimed at offering better gaming performance in the budget and entry-level segment.