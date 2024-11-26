realme Partners with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for 'The PUBGM realme Number 13 Tournament' as realme 13+5G Hits Markets at PKR 89,999/- Only

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 05:05 PM
Realme, the fastest growing brand, is thrilled to announce the market availability of the latest model of its most promising number series realme 13+5G from November 25, 2024
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) realme, the fastest growing brand, is thrilled to announce the market availability of the latest model of its most promising number series realme 13+5G from November 25, 2024. Endorsed by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's cricketing sensation and fastest pacer, the realme 13+ 5G sets a new benchmark in smartphone performance, proudly equipped with the Dimensity 7300E processor, the fastest in its segment at PKR 89,999/- only.
Adding excitement to this, realme is thrilled to announce its collaboration with PUBG Mobile Pakistan for the upcoming ‘PUBGM realme Number 13 Tournament.’ This partnership, under the official slogan "Speed to Victory," aims to empower the gaming community while showcasing realme's latest 13+ smartphone, designed to deliver a seamless, hang-free mobile gaming experience powered by the fastest processor in its segment under PKR 100,000.
Focused on bringing together gaming enthusiasts, the tournament will feature teams of four players each. The competition kicks off on December 1, 2024, with daily matches in Phase 1 and live broadcasts for the top 32 teams in Phase 2 on realme’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The grand finale, showcasing the top 16 teams, will be live-streamed, giving fans an opportunity to witness the ultimate battle for glory.
The tournament promises exciting rewards for top-performing teams.
The tournament champions will receive four cutting-edge realme 13+ smartphone, elevating their gaming experience to new heights. The second-place team will take home an impressive PKR 200,000 cash prize, while the third-place team will claim PKR 100,000. A realme MVP will also be crowned, receiving a special prize.
Larry Chen, Marketing Director at realme Pakistan, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “realme is excited to partner with PUBG Mobile Pakistan to launch this tournament. Our latest 13+ series smartphones are engineered to provide an unparalleled gaming experience, and this tournament offers the perfect platform to showcase their capabilities. The realme 13+ is the ultimate smartphone for PUBG enthusiasts, offering a lag-free gaming experience powered by the Dimensity 7300E processor. We are committed to supporting the gaming community and empowering gamers across Pakistan."
Launched this month, the realme 13+ 5G sets a new benchmark in smartphone performance. Powered by the Dimensity 7300E processor, it is the fastest in its segment. It has also received the world’s first TÜV SÜD Lag-free Mobile Gaming Certificate, guaranteeing high standards of quality, performance, and durability. Designed to handle resource-intensive games and multitasking with ease, the realme 13+ delivers smooth, lag-free performance, making it the ideal choice for competitive gamers.
