UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Realme “Race” Coming Up With Powerful And Fast Speed Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Flagship Mobile Platform

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:06 PM

Realme “Race” Coming Up With Powerful And Fast Speed Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Flagship Mobile Platform

With the slogan “Dare to Leap”, the young and trendsetting technology company, realme continues to introduce remarkable devices for its Pakistani customers

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020) With the slogan “Dare to Leap”, the young and trendsetting technology company, realme continues to introduce remarkable devices for its Pakistani customers. At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020, realme announced becoming one of the first manufacturers to apply the latest Qualcomm flagship 5G mobile platform, Snapdragon 888.

realmeis known to bring consumer products with trendsetting technologies, features, and proficiencies due to its pioneering technologies of smartphones and AIoT. The brand shall be launching its new flagship phone called “Race” powered by Snapdragon 888. The code name “Race” indicates the fast speed and high performance of the upcoming model.

In his video speech at Tech Summit 2020, realme’s CEO Sky Li said “Qualcomm has always been one of realme's most important partners. realme has already started the development of “Race” a few months ago, realme will once again deliver a product that will exceed the expectations of users around the world.”

As the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme has worked closely with Qualcomm since its inception. They have brought forward dozens of high-quality powerful smartphones for its users globally from the 4G era to the 5G era.

realme was one of the first manufacturers to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 765G mobile platforms in 2020. realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 and realme X50 5G with Snapdragon 765G both have been highly praised by the international markets.

“Race” with Snapdragon 888 will be among the first S888-based phones to reach the market. Complete features have yet not been revealed but sources report the chipset will be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. An image of the phone shows a quad-camera with an “Oreo” style bump but no information on the modules inside yet. There’s also talk if realme “Race” will feature Realme’s125W UltraDART charging or if that will debut with another device. More details are yet to be revealed.

Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform has created new potentials for the development of realme's new flagship "Race". With its powerful performance and top 5G capabilities especially in terms of gaming, video, and communication capabilities, “Race” shall be bringing a next-level user experience. With the success of realme’s previous phones and AIoT products in Pakistan, fans are eagerly waiting for the brand’s new products.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Mobile Company Young 4G 5G 2020 Market National University From Top Race

Recent Stories

IHC decides to declare Nawaz Sharif as proclaimed ..

46 seconds ago

Nine outlaws arrested, narcotics seized in sargodh ..

9 minutes ago

PDMA releases Rs 184.6m for North Waziristan affec ..

9 minutes ago

Hong Kong Sentences Three Activists to Prison for ..

18 minutes ago

Australia experiences hottest spring on record

18 minutes ago

Whistleblowers Say Up To 288,000 US Election Mail ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.