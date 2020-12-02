Realme “Race” Coming Up With Powerful And Fast Speed Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Flagship Mobile Platform

With the slogan “Dare to Leap”, the young and trendsetting technology company, realme continues to introduce remarkable devices for its Pakistani customers

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020) With the slogan “Dare to Leap”, the young and trendsetting technology company, realme continues to introduce remarkable devices for its Pakistani customers. At the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020, realme announced becoming one of the first manufacturers to apply the latest Qualcomm flagship 5G mobile platform, Snapdragon 888.

realmeis known to bring consumer products with trendsetting technologies, features, and proficiencies due to its pioneering technologies of smartphones and AIoT. The brand shall be launching its new flagship phone called “Race” powered by Snapdragon 888. The code name “Race” indicates the fast speed and high performance of the upcoming model.

In his video speech at Tech Summit 2020, realme’s CEO Sky Li said “Qualcomm has always been one of realme's most important partners. realme has already started the development of “Race” a few months ago, realme will once again deliver a product that will exceed the expectations of users around the world.”

As the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, realme has worked closely with Qualcomm since its inception. They have brought forward dozens of high-quality powerful smartphones for its users globally from the 4G era to the 5G era.

realme was one of the first manufacturers to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 765G mobile platforms in 2020. realme X50 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 865 and realme X50 5G with Snapdragon 765G both have been highly praised by the international markets.

“Race” with Snapdragon 888 will be among the first S888-based phones to reach the market. Complete features have yet not been revealed but sources report the chipset will be paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. An image of the phone shows a quad-camera with an “Oreo” style bump but no information on the modules inside yet. There’s also talk if realme “Race” will feature Realme’s125W UltraDART charging or if that will debut with another device. More details are yet to be revealed.

Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform has created new potentials for the development of realme's new flagship "Race". With its powerful performance and top 5G capabilities especially in terms of gaming, video, and communication capabilities, “Race” shall be bringing a next-level user experience. With the success of realme’s previous phones and AIoT products in Pakistan, fans are eagerly waiting for the brand’s new products.