realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2023 Ranking by Google and Kantar

Lahore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) : Google and Kantar published the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2023 report. realme secured the 21 st position, a remarkable jump of 29 places compared to last year. Despite being the youngest company on the list, realme has swiftly gained a foothold in the global market due to its sharp market insights, continuous product innovation, clear product positioning, and strong brand influence.

No Leap, No Launch

Amidst global economic fluctuations and consumer transformation, the report highlights innovation, quality enhancement, and brand communication as key tactics for Chinese brands seeking to expand internationally. "Focusing only on affordability can weaken a brand's competitiveness and lead to lost chances of winning new customers. Chinese global brands now aim to change their image from being affordable to offering meaningful value," said Doreen Wang, Kantar Greater China CEO and Global Chair of Kantar BrandZ.

Upholding the philosophy of "Dare to Leap" since its inception, realme has been devoted to empowering youth to be more daring through leap-forward technology and design. As it enters its second stage of growth as a startup, realme introduces its "Simply Better" strategy. At this year's product launch, the company promised that every realme product will come with a noteworthy leap in innovation, or else they would not launch it based on the "No Leap, No

Launch" principle.

By continuously innovating and delivering superior experiences, realme has caught the fancy of young people, which propelled the brand's healthy and sustainable growth. Leading with Technology in Two Major Hit Series This year, realme launched two smartphone series: realme GT Neo5 and realme 11. Both offer excellent value for money and quickly became popular. The GT Neo5 series sets the standard for a phone with 1TB of storage, delivering exceptional performance and superb gaming experience in its price range.

It was chosen as the official device for the 2023 Honor of Kings National Competition. With a 240W fast charging solution, it is also the world's fastest charging smartphone.

Known for its revolutionary imaging technology, the realme 11 series has become the most anticipated product from realme over the past five years. It became a global hit upon its launch. With its 200-megapixel single-lens zoom camera, the realme 11 series offers unmatched value for its price range. It was chosen as the official video recorder for the popular Chinese reality show "Back to Field," and endorsed by Leo Wu, a famous young Chinese actor. The series also achieved remarkable success overseas, generating the highest brand buzz in five years. Its sales surged by 262% compared with the realme 10 series, and it topped Twitter's trending list six times in a row. The realme 11 series has become a global sensation.

In the current wave of globalization, Chinese brands are moving from an era of aggressive expansion to an era of pursuing exquisite craftsmanship and excellent quality. realme will prioritize core products in its global expansion and consistently build up its brand value and influence through differentiation.

In Pakistan, realme has launched the realme Narzo 50, targeting young gaming enthusiasts and millennials seeking an affordable yet high-performance smartphone. Key features include the Helio G96 Gaming Processor for seamless gaming and multitasking, up to 11GB Dynamic RAM for smooth operations, a 16.7cm FHD+ Fullscreen for an immersive experience, 33W DartCharge technology for fast charging, a 5000mAh battery for extended usage, and a 50MP AI Triple Camera for impressive photography. The smartphone's price point of PKR 39,999/- make it an attractive choice for gaming enthusiasts.