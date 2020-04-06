There's no doubt that realme has continuously provided us with some great affordable tech, especially in the smartphone department, and as such it's no wonder that realme has continuously proven their growth by maintaining their ranks in the global smartphone market

According to the analysis ofCounterpoint Research Monthly Market Pulse Feb 2020, realme, the world's fastest-growing, youth’s favourite smartphone brand, continuously ranks Top 7 with a market share of 2.7%, maintaining its previous global rankings and proving to be one of the mainstream smartphone brands.

Despite the negative impact on the global smartphone market in February, with global smartphone sales show resilience with a 14% decline, realme has been growing steadily in the global smartphone market thanks to its “Dare to Leap” philosophy, successfully has a place in the global smartphone market. This year, realme will follow the “Smartphone + AIoT” strategy to create smart trendsetting Life for the young.

In 2019, global smartphone shipments of Realme reached 25 million units with a year-on-year growth rate of 808%, ranking first in terms of growth rates among other smartphone brands, making Realme the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world.



By the end of 2019, Realme had operated in 27 countries around the world, including China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Europe, Russia, Australia, Egypt, and others with up to 25 million global users.

Pakistani youth’s favored smartphone brand realme has quickly snatched market share from existing players and is fast becoming one of the most sought after brands. Since its entry into the Pakistani market from past one year, realme, has already launched 11 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their latest additions in the classic realme series in the coming month. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.