Realme To Make Its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True This 11.11 With The Largest E-Commerce Shopping Festival Of The Year

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2022 | 12:37 PM

This year, realme’s successful yearly 11.11 sale festival on Daraz will be marked as Wish Come True Day

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29 OCT, 2022) realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, has always been committed to providing affordable products with leap-forward performance and trendsetting design to young people around the world, and has provided over 100 million users worldwide with an experience that exceeds expectations in the past. In the post-epidemic era, global consumption habits have shifted towards online consumption and Global e-commerce transactions exceeded $5.3 trillion in 2021, up 14% year-on-year, and are expected to reach $8.3 trillion in 2025.

Last year’s 11.11 sale event saw massive success for realme with the tech democratizer being awarded the best-selling phone (realme Narzo 50i) and the top 5G smartphone (realme GT Master Edition) during the event. Being aware of its customers’ purchase behavior, realme has officially announced that it will join hands with global e-commerce partners such as Daraz to start a worldwide shopping festival, and Southeast Asia and South Asia as the core strategic development market for realme, will invest the greatest efforts to start e-commerce promotions to further promote technology equalization.

realme is always looking to bring its fans something new so this year it wanted to bring them a special treat during the 11.11 sale event which is why the smartphone brand is introducing a brand new avatar for Realmeow inspired by the magical being from the famous legend of Aladdin’s lamp. Geniemeow is your blue, feline friend who possesses the power to make all of your realme related wishes come true. He’s prepared a mixed bag of magic tricks that is filled with deals, discounts, and bundle offers to delight eager realme fans. The realme fan community is invited to share their wishes and stock their online wish lists for the opportunity to get amazing offers on realme’s impressive product line. The aim with this enticing e-commerce sale is to make technology more accessible to the youth and help realme fans realize their dreams through the power of advanced technology.

Stay on the lookout for more exciting details about realme’s Wish Come True Day in the following days leading up to the start of the 11.11 sale event on Daraz.

