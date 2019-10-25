Realme To Soon Launch Mobile Accessories Portfolio For Pakistani Fans

Realme plans to increase focus on accessories, besides taking the offline to route to raise its market share, The strategy, the company believes, will help address its target group—the millennia’s—better, considering that young Pakistan is driving growth in the consumer electronics category

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th October, 2019) realme powered by Oppo, the fastest growing youth’s favorite smartphone brand in Pakistan, has announced the launch of its most anticipated high end accessories which includes 10,000mAh power bank, realme Buds 2.0&the latest realme buds wireless which will be available for purchase before the end of the year nationwide. realme has made some great smartphones over the past one year that have often disrupted the budget and mid-range segments in Pakistan.

“For us, 2020 will be about mobile phones and accessories. Ultimately, we want to become a lifestyle products company. Devices will be the major business for us, but we are building Realme for the youth. And along with a good smartphone quality accessories that support the mobile ecosystem are highly sought after by our customers. These accessories have met with an over poweringly positive response in our global markets, infact the feedback from our local customers has also constantly been about the latent demand of accessories and lack of options in the Pakistani market. We want to cater to that by bringing our innovative range of accessories to Pakistan” said Harvey He, Marketing Director – realme Pakistan

All new realme Buds Wireless earphones will be available in three colours – Black, Green and Orange. Its key features include a 11.2mm large driver with bass boost, IPX 4 Splash Proof simple and smooth design, coupled with magnetic fast pairing and fast-charge 12-hour playback. It also boasts of DJ Alan Walker’s sound quality tuning, who participated in the research and development as Chief Earbuds Officer. Being one of the top DJs in the world today, Alan Walker worked closely with realme's professional sound tuning experts to bring forth better listening experience, especially for EDM music.

“The expansion of our accessories portfolio with realme Buds and realme Power Banks will give our users the full realme experience. The products we are launching are not only sleek and premium looking but come with the absolute best build quality. The all new realme Buds Wireless has the best sound quality with the largest professionally tuned sound driver in the segment which makes the bass richer and more dynamic. The realme Power Banks with its bi -directional fast charging, the highest 12 layers of circuit protection and trademark design is so good that it can even charge your laptop. Realme is a tech lifestyle brand that imbibes the attitude of ‘Stay Real,”Nomah Javed, Brand Manager – realme Pakistan adds.

realme buds

realme Buds, the wired in-ear headphones come with a higher frequency and 11 mm audio drivers for powerful sound.

These are also the first earphones in this price range that come with built-in magnets.

The cable is made of break-resistant synthetic fiber that protects it from wear and tear. It also sports the braided jacket that not only feels premium but also prevents the cable from tangling. The ear tips are bend at 45° for snug wear and are also lightweight and comfortable. With the remote, you can control music, handle calls, and even launch Google Assistant. The earphones with Iconic Realme logo and transparent earbuds with yellow accents will look cool with your realme

realme Wireless earphones

The Buds Wireless earphones come with a neckband-style design made of nickle-titanium memory allow string. It gets a slim rubber neckband with metal houses on either ends that rest on your collar bone. The neckband is flexible with just the right amount of rigidity that lets it sits comfortably around the back of your neck. It is soft and light with a skin friendly silicone gel so you won't even realise it's there. In fact, the entire Buds Wireless feel quite light, including the plastic earbuds. This is part of the reason the earbuds are comfortable to use for hours together.

The other reason is the silicone eartips, which are extremely soft and sit well inside the ears. You get add-on wingtips as well, which are great especially for workouts. The wings rest within the shallow depression in your ear to make sure the buds firmly stay in place even if you move your head vigorously. These are also IPX4 splash resistant and support fast charging giving you 12 hours of listening time on one charge and an additional 100 minutes with just 10 minutes of charging.

realme power bank

Determining the need for power banks realme power bank has a battery capacity of 10,000mAh and weight of 230 grams. It provides bidirectional fast charging of 18w. Equipped with USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports, the device enables multiple devices to charge. Moreover, 12 layers of circuit protection have been included. power bank with fast charging feature has its trademark design. It also imbibes the motto of the company, stay real.

Since its entry into the Pakistani market less than 9 months ago, realme powered by Oppo, has already launched 7 products across different price segments from premium flagships to trendy mid-rangers, all designed particularly for the youth. They are also gearing up for the launch of their next products in the classic realme series in the coming months. realme is proving it has planned an even steeper growth trajectory than its parent company through a targeted focus on the youth.