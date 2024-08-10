Open Menu

Realme To Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology At 828 Fan Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2024 | 01:39 PM

Realme, the world's fastest-growing smartphone brand, invites tech communities, media, and realme fans worldwide to witness the grand reveal of the world’s No.1 fast-charging technology on August 14 at its annual 828 Fan Festival.

Call it a Miracle: Setting New World Record for Fastest Charging

The revelation of the world’s fastest charging technology on August 14 will set new benchmarks for smartphone charging and other cutting-edge technologies. On that day, realme is expected to break the world record once again for fastest charging in history, as global media and fans will converge in Shenzhen, China to witness live demonstrations of this new technological leap, which showcases record-breaking speed, efficiency, and advanced safety features. Four proprietary innovations powering the feat will also be unveiled for the first time, which lead the world in advancements in charging power, battery technology, converter size, and power reduction design. The event will also feature a preview of realme’s latest cutting-edge technologies in the works, redefining the smartphone experience with AI, performance, and imaging.

These announcements highlight realme's commitment to innovation and its dedication to empowering young users with unprecedented solutions and tech experiences that exceed their expectations.

A Festival of Innovation and Community

This year’s realme annual 828 Fan Festival opens its doors to media and fans at the brand’s headquarters in Shenzhen, China. The three-day event, running from August 13 to 15, offers an exclusive first look at realme's latest proprietary innovations. Apart from record-breaking reveal of the fast-charging technology, realme will also open its Intelligent Factory for the first time with special tours, offering a behind-the-scenes look into the brand's manufacturing processes, rigorous testing procedures, durability tests, and imaging lab evaluations. The attendees, selected from a global recruitment worldwide, will also be able to directly interact with realme executives and product teams.

Follow realme’s social media channels and explore the website for exclusive content, behind-the-scenes access, and real-time updates with the world’s fast-charging technology. Call it a miracle; call it realme.

