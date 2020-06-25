The realme X3 SuperZoom is now official. realme Pakistan unveiled the realme X3 SuperZoom on June 25 through a digital event, scheduled at 03:00 pm on Facebook live

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020) The realme X3 SuperZoom is now official. realme Pakistan unveiled the realme X3 SuperZoom on June 25 through a digital event, scheduled at 03:00 pm on Facebook live. The realme X3 SuperZoom is “realme’s Flagship device for 2020” and that the phone has 60x zoom and Starry Mode. The realme X3 SuperZoom has been offered at 79,999 only & this is definitely and uncontested price range for a flagship device like X3 SuperZoom. On pre ordering, live from today you will get Free realme Fitness Band.

The realme X3 SuperZoom gets its name from the 8MP 122mm 5x periscope zoom lens, which through software and with the help of the 64MP main sensor can snap up to 60x hybrid zoom shots. The rest of the rear cameras are an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro. The main camera offers Nightscape 4.0 complete with Pro mode with manually-adjustable settings like ISO, shutter speed, white balance and autofocus, as well as AI Mode, which does everything on its own. The Starry mode feature in this device will get you breathtaking pictures of sky & stars. A treat for Astrophotography loversThere's also a Tripod mode.

On the front the realme X3 SuperZoom packs a dual camera in a pill-shaped punch hole in the display. The main selfie sensor is a 32MP Sony IMX616 and on the side of it there's an 8MP ultrawide angle second shooter. The main sensor offers Nightscape Selfie capture - Night mode for selfies.

The X3 Superzoom has a 6.6-inch 1080p LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s a cutout for a 32-megapixel selfie camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide. The fingerprint scanner is a side-mounted sensor that realme claims is good for 0.3s unlocks.

The X3 SuperZoom uses a Snapdragon 855+ chipset with 12GB of RAM, vapor chamber cooling and UFS 3.0 storage with Turbo Write, which was the last flagship-class chip Qualcomm made before it started forcing everyone to include 5G modems alongside the 865. There’s a 4,200mAh battery that charges at 30W over USB-C.

The speakers and haptics are pretty good, and realme is claiming “three waterproof layers” in the phone’s chassis — there’s no formal IP rating, though.

The realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ mobile platform, which integrates an eight-core Kyro CPU and Adreno 640 GPU. It clocks up to 2.96 GHz, providing super powerful performance and letting you run heavy games and applications smoothly. Compared to the Snapdragon 855, there is a 5% uplift to the single CPU core and a 15% boost to GPU rendering performance. It further supports Snapdragon Elite Gaming and Quad HD+ display for a formidable, enhanced gaming experience. The AI processing chip is also three times faster than the previous generation, swiftly and intelligently carrying out core operations.

The realme X3 SuperZoom is on pre-order starting today and will go on its first sale on July 2nd 2020 . It comes in Glacier Blue and Arctic White in a single 12/256GB configuration, priced at Rs. 79,999/-

Specifications realme X3 SuperZoom

Dimensions & Weight • 163.8 x 75.8 x 8.9 mm

• 202g

Display • 6.57-inch dual-hole-punch FHD+ LCD

• 1080 x 2400

• 120Hz refresh rate

• 20:9 aspect ratio

• Gorilla Glass 5

SoC • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus

• Adreno 640

RAM & Storage • 12GB/256GB

Storage Type UFS 3.0 + Turbo Write + Host Performance Booster (HPB)

Battery • 4,200mAh

• 30W Dart 3.0 fast charging

Fingerprint Sensor Side-mounted fingerprint

Rear Cameras • Primary: 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, f/1.8

• Secondary: 8MP 119° wide-angle sensor, f/2.3

• Tertiary: 8MP 5x periscopic telephoto, f/3.4

• Quarternary: 2MP macro camera, f/2.4

Front Cameras • 32MP Sony IMX 616, f/2.5

• 8MP 105° wide-angle sensor, f/2.2

Android Version realme UI based on Android 10