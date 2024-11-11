- Home
Realme's New Tease With Shaheen Afridi Sparks GT7 Pro And Realme 13 Hype – Fans Go Wild!
Umer Jamshaid Published November 11, 2024 | 06:01 PM
In an exciting development for tech and cricket fans alike, a recent photo of Pakistani fast-bowler Shaheen Afridi holding a realme device has ignited rumors about the upcoming global launch of either the realme GT7 Pro or the much-anticipated realme 13
Known for his powerful bowling, Afridi has been realme’s ambassador, and his latest appearance with a yet-to-be-identified realme device hints at a major product release. With the realme GT7 Pro expected to hit the global market soon, speculation is growing that Afridi's involvement might be part of the brand's build-up to this flagship launch. Alternatively, some fans believe this could be a preview of realme's famous number series — the upcoming realme 13, which has a legacy of offering premium features at competitive prices.
realme has just come off a successful launch of the GT6 in Pakistan, exclusively available on Daraz.pk, which quickly sold out due to high demand. The GT6 has been heralded as the flagship killer for its top-of-the-line specs. Featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor for top-notch performance, a 5500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC fast charging, and a stunning 6.
78-inch AMOLED display with 6000 nits brightness, the GT6 was built to outclass other high-end smartphones of 2024. Fans also appreciated its 50MP Sony LYT 303 camera sensor, which delivered exceptional photography quality.
Given the GT6's success, excitement is building around the GT7 Pro, which promises even greater advancements in processing power, battery life, and display technology. However, if this mysterious device in Afridi’s hands turns out to be the realme 13, fans can expect a continuation of the high standards set by realme’s number series, with a focus on powerful chipsets and advanced photography.
With Afridi’s involvement hinting at a broader campaign, realme’s next launch—whether it’s the GT7 Pro or realme 13—is expected to generate considerable buzz. Fans are eagerly awaiting details on how realme plans to further redefine premium smartphone experiences in Pakistan and beyond.
