realme’s Trendsetting Design is on the International Stage; Five Products Won Top International Design Awards

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020) The world’s fastest growing smartphone brand, realme, announces that many of realme products has won many of top international design awards, including smartphone products the realme X Master Edition, the realme X2 Pro Master Edition, the realme X50 5G Master Edition, the realme X50 Pro 5G and its first TWS earphone, the realme Buds Q.

Among them, the realme X Master Edition has won the Winner of German Design Award and the Award of Good Design Australia, the realme X2 Pro Master Edition has won the Red Dot Design Award, the Good Design Award 2020, the Award of Good Design Australia, and the realme X50 5G Master Edition has gained the Award of Good Design Australia, while it first 5G flagship, the realme X50 Pro 5G has been acknowledged by the Good Design Award 2020 and the Golden Pin Design Award. Therefore, realme has made innumerable great achievements, which proves that realme product design has won high recognition in the world.

Having won various Top Authoritative Design Awards, realme is truly recognized by the world

The design awards that many of realme products has won this time are of high recognition and massive influence. The jury of the awards are made of professionals in the global design industry, so realme’s products finally stood out from other thousands of competitors after several tough screening and judge, which means product design of realme has truly been worldly recognized in the industrial design field:

⦁ Good Design Award: Being founded in 1957 and having over 60 years of history, being the most authoritative and influential design award in Asia and is called “The Oscar Academy Award of Eastern Design”. Good Design Award aims to help people find many possibilities of design by means of judging, massive promotion methods.

⦁ Red Dot Design Award: Being established by the German Design Commitment and having more than 60 years of history, is the top global industrial design award of highly recognition of the world. Also, it is one of the world’s biggest and the most affective design competition, it is regarded as the symbol of high-quality design and illustrates that the winners are of extraordinary design.

⦁ Golden Pin Design Award: It is called the best design award in the global Chinese market, the Golden Horse Awards of the design field and owns over 35 years history. Moreover, it is one of the most historical, authoritative and renowned professional design competitions.

Tens of thousands of entries have been registered.

⦁ German Design Award: The German Design Awards are an international pacesetter when it comes to current design practice, as well as staying competitive in a globalized economy. This high standard is assured by an international jury consisting of prominent individuals from the whole gamut of design sectors.

⦁ Good Design Award Australia: The only national design award in Australia and was established in 1958. It is the highest award for industrial design in Australia recognized by the International Council of Social Industrial Design (ICSID).



realme Trendsetting Design: To integrate technology with trendsetting ideas

The reason why many of realme products can win a number of design awards with high influence around the world is inseparable from the Trendsetting Design concept that realme has always adhered to. realme has always insisted on creating trendsetting design, hoping to break the circle and bring the trendy culture into the technology circle, explore art and beauty from life, go beyond the constraints of conventional aesthetics, to integrate technology with trendsetting ideas, and bring trendsetting aesthetic design to consumption Electronic products.

The realme Buds Q is co-created by the Parisian Artist and Cooperated Designer of Hermès, José Lévy, and it is the first bean-shaped TWS earphone of realme and designed with the inspiration of cobbles and without any straight line. The jury of German Design Award commented: “Graceful, minimal and light, the realme Buds Q impress with intuitive haptic control elements, contrasting finishes and outstanding usability.”

From the beginning since being established, realme has never given up in product design aspect, been exploring all the time and started realme Design Studio to co-create trendsetting gadgets with famous designers, fashion designers, artists and trendsetting masters in many industries to bring the best design to consumers. This time, the fact that 5 realme products has won 5 top international design awards is undoubtedly the biggest acknowledgments of realme’s persistence and efforts.

Next, realme will keep the “Dare to Leap” brand spirit, be more positive in product design field and try much more to bring more trendsetting design that young consumers appreciate worldwide. realme will enjoy the trendsetting life with everybody.