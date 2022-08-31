UrduPoint.com

Realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culminates In A Beachside Music Party For Loyal Fans

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 12:52 PM

realme's Ultimate 828 Fan Fest Celebration Culminates in a Beachside Music Party for Loyal Fans

Realme Pakistan concluded their Fan Fest activities with an exciting music party featuring Shamoon Ismail and Hussain Dossa

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -31 Aug, 2022) realme, being one of the most popular brand of the Gen Z marked its 4th anniversary celebrations with a fun-filled musical party at Fan Fest 828. realme music party was attended by its loyal fans, celebrities and lifestyle media at Turtle beach Karachi. With its “Keep It Real” brand philosophy, realme Fan Fest is a celebration of the brand to stay connected with its loyal fans community that continues to support the brand. Every year realme welcomes the month of August with the comeback of their annual Fan Fest. The most anticipated realme Fan Fest was filled with exciting activities lined up for fans to enjoy. Team realme also took the opportunity to announce the winner of the super fan award at the event.

On realme's very first Music Party at the ocean side, the stage came alive with musical performance by Youth Icon Shamoon Ismail and DJ Hussain Dossa. Truly embodying the saying “Music brings people together” the performances ended with the fans gathering on stage matching to the dancing beat. Aside from the thrilling concert event, the realme fan squad also got a chance to enjoy an experience zone which let them try out realme’s products, realme cocktail hub, photo booth, and a wide selection of buffet items.

Pakistan’s hip celebrities like Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari, Nabeel Zuberi, Adeel Chaudhry and Nimra Khan joined realme fans to enjoy the party to make moments memorable. Team realme did a special announcement of Super Fan Award which was won by Alisha Zaidi for showing her consistent loyalty towards the brand.

Making event a great success for fans, activities concluded with amazing never seen before special Fireworks. Fans were highly appreciative of realme for providing this experience to them until next 828 where they hope to bring something else new and exciting because realme always comes with new and exciting entertaining ideas for their fans.

Undoubtedly, there is always more to “Keep it real” than one could think of, it signifies how far realme has travelled, now providing a platform for the youth to take a leap and explore their passion. The message stands still- to be able to establish an unbreakable bond with its users, making them the true brand ambassadors.

