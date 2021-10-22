Reasons why you should upgrade to the latest vivo X70 Pro

Vivo, the global smartphone brand, recently launched the latest addition to its premium flagship X series

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Oct, 2021) vivo, the global smartphone brand, recently launched the latest addition to its premium flagship X series. The all new X70 Pro is making headlines already! As a matter of fact, vivo is all set to transform the smartphone market with X70 Pro’s ultimate experience. To take the camera and imaging sensor to the next level, vivo and ZEISS have joined hands to co-engineer a revolutionary imaging system for the X70 Pro.

While you may have already heard of the exciting features of the X70 Pro, we have listed down the top reasons why should definitely consider buying vivo’s latest flagship phone.

Magnificent Camera

The most appealing and enticing feature of the X70 Pro and the number 1 reason why you should get your hands on the latest smartphone, is the revolutionary camera. X70 Pro offers a rear quad camera array a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera with Gimbal Stabilization 3.0, a 12MP 2X Portrait Camera, a 12MP Wide-Angle camera, and an 8MP Periscope Camera, all of which are supported by vivo-ZEISS co-engineered imaging system.

Additionally, the smartphone sports a unique and exclusive ZEISS T* coating that eliminates unwanted flares and disturbance in the pictures. The best in the market optic zoom algorithm allows the user to reach up to 60X Hyper Zoom and capture even distant subjects clearly.

Furthermore, there are many more innovative camera features like the Super Night Video, Pro Cinematic Mode, ZEISS Style Portrait, VIS 5-axis Ultra Stable Video, and much more!

Mighty Processor and Lighting fast Speed

With smartphones it’s all about what’s built inside, the processor being the deciding factor.

The vivo X70 Pro exceeds expectations with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200-vivo processor and a massive 12GB RAM that further can be extended up to 4GB with extended RAM 2.0 making it capable of handling any heavy task. The smartphone can easily run multiple apps and high-resolution games without any lag or buffer. Powered by a massive 4450mAh battery supported with a 44W FlashCharge technology, the smartphone runs for long hours on a single charge. With a focus on storage capabilities, vivo is set to provide a seamless and holistic smartphone experience for consumers.

Exquisite Design

Just like other smartphones of the X Series, vivo X70 Pro is beautifully crafted and intelligently designed to give the most premium luxurious feel to the users. Equipped with a super high quality stainless fluorite AG coating and crystallized glass surface, the smartphone gives a deluxe look. It also comes with a stylish 6.56-inch display that works on a fast 120Hz refresh rate. Even with the heavy processor and the massive battery, the X70 Pro is a super sleek and stylish smartphone with an incredible 7.99mm thickness and a weight of 183g, making it incredibly lightweight.

Premium X Series

It’s no secret that vivo’s X series is one of the most premium and luxurious flagship series available. People loved the older models of the X series because of its premium aesthetics, best-in-class innovation, and packed features. Owing to the positive response, vivo is taking a giant step forward with the new X70 Pro, delivering innovation and features that have never been seen before.