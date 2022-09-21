UrduPoint.com

RECAST - US Air, Space Forces Using Oldest Equipment In History - General

Daniyal Sohail Published September 21, 2022 | 01:40 AM

RECAST - US Air, Space Forces Using Oldest Equipment in History - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The US Air Force and Space Force are now both operating using some of the oldest equipment in their history and in the race to equip them in time for any potential conflict with near peer adversaries, time is not on their side, retired Air Force Gen. Douglas Raaberg told the Air Force Association (AFSA) conference on Tuesday.

"Our air and space forces of today are operating some of the oldest equipment in our history," Raaberg, who is now AFA executive vice president, said. "The forces are smaller and inadequately funded to meet the requirements of the national security strategy.

"

Raaberg warned that the US Air Force and Space Force  as well as defense contractors had to move at a much faster rate to match and, where necessary, catch up with advances being made by other nations in aerospace and related technologies.

"Time is not on our side. ... Accelerating acquisition is key to challenging our strategic competitors," he said.

Assistant Secretary of the Air Force Andrew Hunter told the conference he shared General Raaberg's sense of urgency and that the Air Force was looking to deliver critical capabilities for future success by the middle of this decade.

Related Topics

Douglas Race

Recent Stories

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

1 hour ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

1 hour ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

1 hour ago
 Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russi ..

Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia - White House

1 hour ago
 Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis ..

Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis During UNGA Meeting Wednesday ..

1 hour ago
 Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes again ..

Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes against humanity in Tigray

1 hour ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.