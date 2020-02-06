UrduPoint.com
Record Breaking US Astronaut Returns To Earth: TV

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 04:23 PM

Record breaking US astronaut returns to Earth: TV

NASA's Christina Koch returned to Earth on Thursday having shattered the spaceflight record for female astronauts after almost a year aboard the International Space Station

Almaty, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :NASA's Christina Koch returned to Earth on Thursday having shattered the spaceflight record for female astronauts after almost a year aboard the International Space Station.

Koch touched down on the Kazakh steppe at 0912 GMT after 328 days in space along with Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Alexander Skvortsov of the Russian space agency.

