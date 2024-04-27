Record Growth Being Witnessed In IT Exports Due To SIFC’s Efforts
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM
The statistics show that the country’s IT exports rose to record high of three hundred and six million dollars in March this year.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) The record growth is being witnessed in IT exports due to the efforts of Special Investment Facilitation Council.
According to the statistics, the country’s IT exports rose to record high of three hundred and six million Dollars in March this year.
IT exports totaled 2.28 billion dollars in the first nine months of current fiscal year.
The IT and Telecom sector is one of the key sectors covered by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
According to the Ministry of Finance’s forecast, IT exports will increase to three point five billion dollars in the current fiscal year.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024
HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme
ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week
Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts
Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes
World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts
Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open
King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace
More Stories From Technology
-
PITB HR Wing organizes Eid Milan celebration for children at PITB Day Care Center located in ASTP20 hours ago
-
SONY x TECNO - is this for real?20 hours ago
-
Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station4 days ago
-
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo V30 5G5 days ago
-
Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity6 days ago
-
Realme C53 Price Slash: High-Tech Meets High Style at New Low Price!7 days ago
-
Take Charge, Live Free: Empower Your Life with Infinix NOTE 40 Series9 days ago
-
PTA Undertakes Consultation with All Pakistan Network Association (APNA) on Proposed Class Value Add ..9 days ago
-
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design10 days ago
-
PITB's Regional Plan 9 invites applications for its newly launched incubation centers in Rawalpindi, ..11 days ago
-
Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms11 days ago
-
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out12 days ago