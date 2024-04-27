Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

(@Abdulla99267510)

The statistics show that the country’s IT exports rose to record high of three hundred and six million dollars in March this year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) The record growth is being witnessed in IT exports due to the efforts of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

According to the statistics, the country’s IT exports rose to record high of three hundred and six million Dollars in March this year.

IT exports totaled 2.28 billion dollars in the first nine months of current fiscal year.

The IT and Telecom sector is one of the key sectors covered by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

According to the Ministry of Finance’s forecast, IT exports will increase to three point five billion dollars in the current fiscal year.