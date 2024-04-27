Open Menu

Record Growth Being Witnessed In IT Exports Due To SIFC’s Efforts

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Record growth being witnessed in IT exports due to SIFC’s efforts

The statistics show that the country’s IT exports rose to record high of three hundred and six million dollars in March this year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) The record growth is being witnessed in IT exports due to the efforts of Special Investment Facilitation Council.

According to the statistics, the country’s IT exports rose to record high of three hundred and six million Dollars in March this year.

IT exports totaled 2.28 billion dollars in the first nine months of current fiscal year.

The IT and Telecom sector is one of the key sectors covered by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

According to the Ministry of Finance’s forecast, IT exports will increase to three point five billion dollars in the current fiscal year.

Related Topics

Exports March Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in a ..

Pakistan, Canada agree to enhance cooperation in all fields

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2024

4 hours ago
 HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

13 hours ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

13 hours ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

13 hours ago
Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hos ..

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

13 hours ago
 Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian ..

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

13 hours ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

13 hours ago
 Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

14 hours ago
 Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid ..

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

13 hours ago
 King Charles to resume some public duties during c ..

King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace

13 hours ago

More Stories From Technology