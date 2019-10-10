Record-Long Proton Rocket Mission Successfully Completed - Launch Service Provider

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) The Russian Briz-M upper stage placed European communications satellite Eutelsat 5 West B and US Mission Extension Vehicle-1 into their calculated orbits, the International Launch Services (ILS) provider, which is part of the Roscosmos structure, said early on Thursday, marking the successful completion of the longest Proton rocket mission on the record.

"#EUTELSAT5WestB #NorthropGrumman Mission Extension Vehicle-1 separation has been confirmed. Mission success!" ILS wrote on Twitter.

The tweet followed the ILS' previous message, saying that "EUTELSAT 5 West B separation has been confirmed!"