UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Redefine Viewing Experience With The New Infinix S5’s6.6” Punch Holedisplay

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 12:52 PM

Redefine viewing experience with the new Infinix S5’s6.6” Punch Holedisplay

Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand Infinix is known for delivering unique and quality smartphonesas well as being cost effective. With Infinix S5, the latest addition to their selfie series, Infinix is providing users with a smartphone with which they can go all screen

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th November, 2019) Pakistan’s leading smartphone brand Infinix is known for delivering unique and quality smartphonesas well as being cost effective. With Infinix S5, the latest addition to their selfie series, Infinix is providing users with a smartphone with which they can go all screen. Infinix S5comes with punch hole technology boasting a 6.6” punch hole display.

Nowadays, the smartphone industry is bombarded with waterdrop notch screens and like always, Infinix wants its users to stand out from everyone else. With S5’s 6.6” punch hole display, users get a higher screen-to-body ratio that leads to more screen for displaying the pictures, movies and games. Infinix S5 features a 32MP In-display selfie camera. The punch hole is located on the upper left corner that makes it easier when taking selfies. With this display, users can enjoy a massive 90.5% screen-to-body ratio. Its predecessor Infinix S4 came with a beautiful waterdrop notch rocking a 88% screen-to-body ratio.

However with this new generation smartphone users can now have more screen to work on thanks to the premium punch hole technology.

With the 6.6” punch hole display, users can get the best viewing experience when multi-tasking or reading their favorite content. Moreover the phone comes pre-installed with fun and lifestyle wallpapers that adapt perfectly with the punch hole. To make things look more advance and up-to-date, the punch hole comes with animations when opening& using the camera application. This neat little integration in the OS with the punch hole truly give a sense of premium usability.

All other brands offering this technology are asking a lot of money and this is where Infinix takes the lead. Infinix S5 will be the first smartphone in its price range to offer this technology. Keeping in mind the brands previous pricing strategy, we can assume that the price of this phone will definitely be budget-friendly.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Technology Reading Lead Price Money All From Industry Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

ADNOC launches major rig fleet expansion programme ..

22 minutes ago

May God give Maulana Fazl ability to make good dec ..

37 minutes ago

PPP says it will never allow JUI-F's protest in Si ..

52 minutes ago

S. Korea hosts int'l forum on partnerships with AS ..

36 minutes ago

Diabetes forecast to affect 700 million by 2045

36 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Complete Probe Into 2013 Dea ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.