Redefine Your Photography Experience With Infinix S5 32MP In-display Selfie Camera

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:40 PM

Redefine your photography experience with Infinix S5 32MP In-display selfie Camera

A 32MP In-display selfie camera with 16MP AI Quad Rear Camera only in Rs. 27,999

Lahore (Pakistan Point News - 29th November, 2019) A 32MP In-display selfie camera with 16MP AI Quad Rear Camera only in Rs. 27,999. Sounds too flattering, right? But this is absolutely true with the recently launched Infinix S5 from globally acclaimed smartphone brand, Infinix. In the time of extreme price-hike, people look for phones that give them great experience without ripping them off. Having a striking façade and classic image quality, Infinix S5 is trending in the market and is liked by a lot of people for its reasonable price range.

There wasan era of DSLRs when people would spend thousands of rupees only to be considered professional photographers because phones were insanely expensive with no extraordinary camera quality. Now, the trend of a professional camera is fading away and people are using their phones to show their photography skills to the world. Mostly Instagram photographers are using different phones to exhibit their work. So, whenever there is a discussion of a good phone, there are only two things that matter the most; a good camera and an aesthetically pleasing appearance. Infinix S5 wins at both.

When we closely compared the picture quality of Infinix S5 with other phones in the same price range, we could tell the difference without a second guess. The phone gives a clear image with high resolution and top-notch prominence. The front provides a 32MP In-display selfie camera with HDR+ Backlit selfie feature for capturing detailed selfies in low lighting conditions. The phone camera comes loaded with exciting features like portrait mode, beauty mode, wide selfie mode and a so that you can capture the perfect selfie.

See for yourself.

The HDR+ Backlit Selfie support lights up the background in low light conditions

The bokeh effect blurs the background and provides maximum detail in the foreground

The panorama mode helps capturing the maximizes the view

On the back, there's a 16MP AI Quad rear camera with features like Digital Zoom, Quad flash, wide angle and super macro and yes Infinix S5 is the first smartphone to record super macro videos at 1080p resolution. It will not be an overstatement to say that you can get a result exactly like a DSLR with this new edition of Infinix. This is just a lot that is being offered at such a reasonable price. The brand does not only mention these characteristics, it actually provides what it promises.Have a look at the pictures captured from the 16MP AI Quad Rear Camera

The pictures look natural as if being viewed from the human eye. From the pictures attached above, we can assure that Infinix S5 considering its respective price category gives the best photography experience.

