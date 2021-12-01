Redefining performance and speed, Infinix to bring NOTE 11 Pro with MediaTek Helio G96 â€˜Speed Upâ€™

Featuring Ultra fluid FHD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate and extended RAM up to 11GB, Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is quick, efficient, and trendy!

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st December, 2021) Following the successful launch of the NOTE 11 AMOLED Stunner, Infinix has now introduced NOTE 11 Pro with MediaTek Helio G96 to its NOTE 11 series. MediaTek Helio G96 is designed for ground-breaking performance and when combined with 6.95” Ultra fluid FHD+ Infinity display, Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is set to deliver exceptional speed and performance altogether. Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is priced at Rs 33,999 and will be made available to order soon.

The all-new MediaTek Helio G96 chipset incorporates two cores Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 which work in tandem to harness next-level intelligence, power packed gaming and reliable functionality even while multi-tasking. Apart from the chipset, Infinix NOTE 11 Pro features a massive 6.95’’ ultra-fluid FHD+ Infinite display along with 120 Hz refresh rate which delivers an unprecedented level of smoothness while scrolling through apps and animations. It is also TUV Rheinland low blue light certified which ensures protection and comfort for the eyes while using for extended hours.

Talking about the ultra-fast performance of the NOTE 11 Pro, Joe Hu, CEO Infinix Pakistan stated, “We are excited to bring the ultimate, new and seamless experiences for our users with the most state-of-the-art and high-quality smart devices.

The smartphone supports compression technology which enable users to save more storage space, and also carries the ability to extend the 8GB RAM to 11GB by integrating extended RAM option, resulting in an immediate improvement in speed and glitch-free performance. In addition to this, Infinix NOTE 11 Pro features a 64 MP ultra-night main camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 13MP tele-camera with 30x digital zoom option for capturing the finest details in all pictures. Moreover, the 16MP selfie camera is night-vision enabled with a dual flash in order to capture vivid and bright selfies even in low lightning conditions.

Infinix NOTE 11 Pro is powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery and a 33W super-charge capacity for more carefree and playful usage. The smartphone will be available to pre-order soon on Daraz at a special price of Rs.31,999 starting from 3rd Dec. NOTE 11 Pro is available in three stunning colours namely: Mithril Grey, Haze Green, and Mist Blue.