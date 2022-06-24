Redefining Photography with vivo X80 – Director Hamza Lari’s New Short Film ‘Imtehan’ Touched Our Hearts

Global smartphone makers have enabled a high-resolution camera in every pocket with the rise in technology

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022) Global smartphone makers have enabled a high-resolution camera in every pocket with the rise in technology. We saw some incredible photographers emerge from the world of smartphone photography, forever changing the landscape! And now we're about to see the same thing happen in the world of filmmaking.

A smartphone with camera technology from legendary lens manufacturer ZEISS and premium camera features. vivo decided to mark this new era of smartphone filmmaking by presenting a short film made entirely using the latest vivo X80, allowing users to see the quality of the videography features and encouraging the country's youth to try their hands at filmmaking. To highlight the same, vivo collaborated with Pakistan's renowned filmmaker Hamza Lari to bring the magic on screen.

As soon as we saw the first look and poster for the short film, we knew it was going to be an unforgettable experience. We viewed the it multiple times and can say that Hamza Lari has built an excellent piece. In a masterfully captured video with unique creative angles that make the best use of varied camera approaches such as pan, dolly, tilt, and zoom, it depicts the life of a youngster and his difficulties to pass the math exam and fulfil his father's desire of his becoming an engineer.

The story highlights each student's emotions, difficulties, and lives. In a subtle yet brilliant way, Ahsan Rahim, writer of the short film, has injected the concept of what triumph in life genuinely means. It's an emotional rollercoaster with just the appropriate amount of humor. This is a must-see short film!

The short film is a complete package, starring Nayar Ejaz, Sikandar Nawaz Rajput, and Ali Agha.

Every member of the cast has done an excellent job portraying their character. Every emotion and action have been exquisitely captured, and the attention to detail is breathtaking. Every scene of the film can be compared to a high-budget production with expensive equipment in terms of quality.

Talking about the journey of shooting the entire production through X80, Hamza had mentioned it was extremely convenient to shoot with vivo X80. During the initial few days of the production, the director gazed in awe and said how the triple camera setup with 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera,12MP portrait camera, and 12MP wide-angle camera helped the team capture every scene perfectly. And what appears to be magic for the superb image quality is actually a result of the dual chipset system in the vivo X80, with vivo's inbuilt V1+ chipset taking the imaging quality to the next level. Furthermore, the ZEISS Professional Imaging makes videography really easy for users, which includes an array of features like ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh, ZEISS T* Coating, ZEISS Superb Night Camera, and the astonishing ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh.

Finally, we can remark that the short film is a fantastic production and a lovely depiction of a well-written story. With the dawn of a new era of smartphone filmmaking, vivo has achieved a significant milestone with their latest X80, and everybody who watches it will agree — vivo has redefined cinematography!

Watch it now if you haven’t already: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2RWs0Pdw0fI