Regaining Space Leadership Important for Russian National Security - Medvedev

Russia has no right to back down in space exploration, space leadership is a matter of national security, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday at a meeting on the development of the Roscosmos state space corporation

GORKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Russia has no right to back down in space exploration, space leadership is a matter of national security, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Thursday at a meeting on the development of the Roscosmos state space corporation.

"It is obvious that Russia, which was a pioneer in space, was ahead of the absolute majority of other countries in this field, has no right to back down. Today, unfortunately, we do not have so many such achievements, but we need to return the leadership. This is not only a matter of prestige, but also a national security issue," Medvedev said.