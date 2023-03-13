Regional Plan 9 Incubation Center Opens in Punjab University, Gujranwala

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2023 | 02:19 PM

Regional Plan9, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on directions of the Government of Punjab, has opened its 9th incubation center in Gujranwala aimed at encouraging tech entrepreneurship to create an impact in the region by helping startups build sustainable business.

The center was set up in University of the Punjab, Gujranwala campus.

The startups registered with Regional Plan9 center will be provided free working space for six months, free legal guidance, monthly stipend, networking opportunities, mentoring from industry experts as well as structured curriculum.

Currently, the incubation centers set up in Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Sahiwal are operational with the capacity to graduate more than 180 startups every year. The project aims at graduating more than 500 startups in Punjab by 2024.

More Stories From Technology

