Registration Commences For Online Training In PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program To Empower Women

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 04:29 PM

Registration Commences for Online Training in PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Program to Empower Women

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started receiving applications for online training in its program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th May, 2024) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started receiving applications for online training in its program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building. The 5-week training program, focusing on e-Commerce, Social Media Marketing, Video Content Creation and Logo & Brand Designing, aims to equip women with the skills to explore better business opportunities and understand the balance of entrepreneurial life.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the program's objective to empower women to become self-reliant in their professional lives and enhance their entrepreneurial skills to contribute to economic development effectively.

Interested participants are encouraged to register for the SheWins program at discounted fee. For registration, please visit: https://cutt.ly/heuwknyY

