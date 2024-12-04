- Home
Registration For Attractive Vehicle Number Plates Via PITB Developed E-Auction App, Web Portal Now Open
Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2024 | 05:23 PM
The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has commenced registration via the e-Auction App and Web Portal, enabling citizens to bid for attractive vehicle number plates from the comfort of their homes
The e-Auction system covers auctions for both motorcycle and motorcar number plates. Successful bidders can also view the auction results and winner details directly on the e-Auction App.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Through e-Auction app, citizens can now register online and participate in the bidding process conveniently to secure their preferred vehicle numbers.”
