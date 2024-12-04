Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction App, Web Portal Now Open

The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has commenced registration via the e-Auction App and Web Portal, enabling citizens to bid for attractive vehicle number plates from the comfort of their homes

LAHORE UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has commenced registration via the e-Auction App and Web Portal, enabling citizens to bid for attractive vehicle number plates from the comfort of their homes. The registration process for this initiative will remain open until December 31, 2024.

The e-Auction system covers auctions for both motorcycle and motorcar number plates. Successful bidders can also view the auction results and winner details directly on the e-Auction App.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Through e-Auction app, citizens can now register online and participate in the bidding process conveniently to secure their preferred vehicle numbers.”