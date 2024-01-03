Open Menu

Registration For Online Auction Of Motorcycle & Car Attractive Numbers Via PITB Developed E-Auction App Begins

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 07:07 PM

Through the e-Auction App and Web Portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, the registration for the online auction of the new series of Motorcycles and Cars attractive numbers has started

The registration for the three new series of Motorcycle and Car number plates will begin on January 1, 11 and 21, respectively, while the bidding will begin on January 11, 21 and February 1, respectively. Moreover, the registration for the auction of the new series of commercial vehicles will start on January 1, while the online bidding will start on January 21.

In this regards, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that citizens can participate in the bidding for obtaining desired vehicle numbers by registering from home through the e-Auction Mobile App.

