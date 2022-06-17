Registration of Social Media Company

MICO World Limited, a social media company, registered itself with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) under the “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2022) MICO World Limited, a social media company, registered itself with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) under the “Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules, 2021”.

MICO World Limited, a Hong Kong based company, has been registered by PTA as a Significant Social Media Company (SSMC) under Rule 7 (6) of Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards) Rules 2021. The SSMC submitted application under the Rules for registration of two apps i.

e. MICO and YoHo which was approved by the Authority. Representatives of the tech company attended the event held today at PTA headquarters and completed the registration process.

Further to registration of two platforms i.e Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd (Snack Video) and BIGO Service Pakistan Pvt Ltd (BIGO Live, Likee), today’s event regarding registration of third company is another testimony of PTA’s commitment to pursue the government’s vision of digital Pakistan in order to help grow digital economy of the country.