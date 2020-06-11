Registration of VPN before 30 June 2020

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is continuing with the process of registration of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th June, 2020) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is continuing with the process of registration of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). The exercise is being undertakento promote legal ICT services / business in Pakistan and safety of telecom users.

As per applicable Rules and Regulations, appropriate registration is required from PTA for any mode of communication in which communication becomes hidden or encrypted.The deadline for VPN registration has been set as 30th June 2020.



The process for registration of VPN is not new and has been in vogue since 2010.Authorized users can register their VPNs with PTA through a smart and swift process initiated through their service provider.

Action will be taken only against unauthorized VPNs for terminating illegal traffic which causes loss to the national exchequer.

PTA remains committed to serve as per its vision in ensuring that high quality ICT services are available to telecom users in Pakistan.