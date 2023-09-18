Registration Open For 5th Cohort of the Incubation Cycle of NEP NICs

National Expansion Plan of National Incubation Centers (NICs) Program, a collaborative effort of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), has been receiving applications for its fifth cohort to provide training opportunities to start-ups for growth and income generation across Pakistan

The objective of the National Expansion Plan of NICs is to democratize entrepreneurship, boost business activity across the country, grow the IT industry and promote economic growth in Pakistan. In partnership with the public universities, as many as 13 tech incubation centers have been set up across the country where startups are provided with free of cost workspace, mentorship, networking opportunities, monthly stipend, business support and legal guidance for a period of six months.

The incubation program is tailored to the needs of early stage startups and runs on a zero-equity model. Applications are currently open for Gujrat, Jamshoro, Karachi, Kohat, Lahore, Muzaffarabad, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Sukkur, Swat and Taxila.

Under NEP NIC, 8500+ applications have been received till now from across the country while 550+ startups have graduated. Aspirants above 18 years of age with unique ideas can register their startups with the Centers established in their respective cities through the following link: //bit.ly/NEP_Registration