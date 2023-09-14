Open Menu

Registration Open For PITB's Training Program For Women Empowerment ‘SheWins’

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2023 | 05:32 PM

Registration open for PITB's training program for women empowerment ‘SheWins’

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started registration in its training program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep , 2023) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started registration in its training program 'SheWins' to improve the skills of women and help them in career building.

The four-week training program enables women to develop better Communication and Psychological Skills, Effective CV Writing Techniques, find better Business Opportunities and Understand Business-Life Balance.

The aim of the training program is to empower women in professional life, improve their employment and business skills so that they can contribute to economic development. Click on the following link for registration: //forms.gle/mKzKznzgHBReSe4F7

