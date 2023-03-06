UrduPoint.com

Registration Open For Start-ups Under National Expansion Plan Of NICs

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 06:52 PM

A collaborative effort of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the National Expansion Plan of National Incubation Centers (NICs) Program has been receiving applications to provide training opportunities to start-ups for growth and income generation across Pakistan

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023) A collaborative effort of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the National Expansion Plan of National Incubation Centers (NICs) Program has been receiving applications to provide training opportunities to start-ups for growth and income generation across Pakistan.

The objective of the National Expansion Plan of NICs is to boost business activity across the country as well as promote technology and entrepreneurship.

Under this program, as many as 13 tech incubation centers have been set up across the country where startups are provided with free of cost workspace, monthly stipend, business support and legal guidance for a period of six months.

Furthermore, more than 8,500 applications have been received till now from across the country. Aspirants above 18 years of age with unique ideas can register their startups with the Centers established in their respective cities through the following website. nep.pitb.gov.pk

