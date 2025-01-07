- Home
- Technology
- Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and Web Portal
Registration Opens For Attractive Vehicle Number Plates Via E-Auction App And Web Portal
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun the registration process for the January e-Auction of attractive vehicle numbers. Interested individuals can register through the e-Auction App or Web Portal until January 30, 2025
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun the registration process for the January e-Auction of attractive vehicle numbers. Interested individuals can register through the e-Auction App or Web Portal until January 30, 2025.
The e-Auction System facilitates the auction of both motorcycle and car number plates, with details of successful bidders available on the app. This initiative ensures convenience and transparency, allowing citizens to participate in the auction and secure their preferred number plates from the comfort of their homes.
The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification has also been provided under the online system.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction System has revolutionized the process by ensuring transparency, eliminating corruption, and curbing the influence of agent mafias. Citizens can now conveniently register and bid online to acquire the number plates of their choice.”
Recent Stories
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise
European OECD countries lead nuclear power generation
Pakistan set unique record in South Africa despite 10-wicket defeat
Weather update: Karachi experiences coldest night of winter season
Air Arabia launches new non-stop flights to Ethiopia
Jemima Goldsmith sustains injureis after falling from South African mountain
53 dead as heavy earthquake of 6.8 magnitude jolts Tibet
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2025
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness
More Stories From Technology
-
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and Web Portal2 minutes ago
-
Realme C75 Sets New Sales Records with Its Waterproof Promise4 minutes ago
-
PITB, UK-Pakistan Trade & Investment Board Partner to Boost Youth-Centric ICT Initiatives4 days ago
-
PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation, P&D Board Punj ..5 days ago
-
Realme C75, the Best Waterproof Smartphone with Industry-first Water Damage Warranty Now Available i ..7 days ago
-
A grand start to 2025: Infinix’s tech-fueled New Year extravaganza10 days ago
-
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!11 days ago
-
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monitoring & Evaluation S ..12 days ago
-
Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon13 days ago
-
PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan13 days ago
-
PITB Holds Christmas Cake Cutting Ceremony at ASTP15 days ago
-
PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event19 days ago