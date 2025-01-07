Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and Web Portal

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun the registration process for the January e-Auction of attractive vehicle numbers. Interested individuals can register through the e-Auction App or Web Portal until January 30, 2025

The e-Auction System facilitates the auction of both motorcycle and car number plates, with details of successful bidders available on the app. This initiative ensures convenience and transparency, allowing citizens to participate in the auction and secure their preferred number plates from the comfort of their homes.

The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification has also been provided under the online system.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction System has revolutionized the process by ensuring transparency, eliminating corruption, and curbing the influence of agent mafias. Citizens can now conveniently register and bid online to acquire the number plates of their choice.”

