Open Menu

Registration Opens For Attractive Vehicle Number Plates Via E-Auction App And Web Portal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 04:07 PM

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and Web Portal

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun the registration process for the February e-Auction of attractive vehicle numbers

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd Feb, 2025) Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has begun the registration process for the February e-Auction of attractive vehicle numbers. Interested individuals can register through the e-Auction App or Web Portal until March 2, 2025.

The e-Auction System facilitates the auction of both motorcycle and car number plates, with details of successful bidders available on the app. This initiative ensures convenience and transparency, allowing citizens to participate in the auction and secure their preferred number plates from the comfort of their homes.

The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification has also been provided under the online system.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The e-Auction System has transformed the process by promoting transparency, eradicating corruption, and dismantling the agent mafia. Citizens can now easily register and participate in online bidding to secure their desired number plates.”

Related Topics

Corruption Technology Punjab Vehicle Car February March From

Recent Stories

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

4 minutes ago
 ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn ..

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

12 minutes ago
 ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against resi ..

ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January

12 minutes ago
 National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

57 minutes ago
 FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES K ..

FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI

2 hours ago
vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..

2 hours ago
 PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index wi ..

PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points

2 hours ago
 Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes autho ..

Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

Pakistan's food sector exports surge by 13.8%

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens regist ..

Abu Dhabi Scholarships Programme 2025 opens registration

2 hours ago
 Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China' ..

Asian Winter Games torch relay kicks off in China's Harbin

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology