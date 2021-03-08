The activity of internet giants, that either block or remove political content, needs regulation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) The activity of internet giants, that either block or remove political content, needs regulation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.

"All this requires regulation. All of this is now being dealt with by our [Russian] legislators and relevant authorities.

We believe that there should be some kind of common international legal approach to internet regulation," Zakharova said.

According to the spokeswoman, the fact that social media profiles belonging to Russian media outlets are often blocked can be described as "a clean-up" of information.

Zakharova added that Moscow has been proposing initiatives in the field of information security for years. She mentioned that the upper house of the Russian parliament has issued a special appeal to international organizations on the need to develop a common approach to the issue.