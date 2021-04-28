UrduPoint.com
Renders Expose The Design Of Most Awaited Infinix Note 10 Pro Ahead Of Launch

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:35 PM

Renders expose the design of most awaited Infinix Note 10 Pro ahead of launch

Infinix has made its mark with premium devices in the market over the past few years

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th April, 2021) Infinix has made its mark with premium devices in the market over the past few years. The company has its own Note series lineup that caters to multimedia usage on the go, with the promise of long backup. The brand is increasingly aggressively creating its newest series, the Infinix Note 10 Pro.

We are aware of the fact that Infinix is working towards the launch of a new smartphone model in the Infinix Note 10 series. Infinix has already announced the Infinix Hot 10 and the Infinix Hot 10 Play in the market. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up for the release of the Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone.

Additionally, we had seen the retail box of the Infinix Note 10 Pro smartphone a few days ago, which had exposed the phone specifications.

Now, ahead of launch, the Infinix Note 10 Pro renders are revealed by XDA Developers

The renders revealed by international blog showcase us that the Infinix Note 10 Pro will feature a punch-hole display. The schematic image shows off a bit more of the phone, including the large camera array (which seems to have five cameras), SIM/SD card slot, various microphones, and volume rocker.The device will have minimal bezels on the bottom side. The main camera is expected to be 64MP, with a 16MP front-facing lens.

It is hoped that the Infinix Note 10 Pro will reach the Global and Pakistani market soon. Compared to other Infinix phones, the Infinix Note 10 Pro is predicted to have a very attractive price tag and features.

