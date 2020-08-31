Renewal of Russian Resurs-P Satellite Cluster Delayed - Space Manufacturer Progress

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The launch of the fourth and fifth Resurs-P remote-sensing satellites planned for this year is being put off again, General director of Russian space manufacturer Progress, Dmitry Baranov, told Sputnik.

"The fourth and fifth Resurs-Ps are being delayed because of a lack of a number of components supplied by external enterprises," Baranov said, adding that he could not estimate specific launch dates as of yet.

In February, a source in the Russian space industry told Sputnik that the launch of the fourth Resurs-P satellite, initially planned for 2018-2019 and later postponed until November 2020, had been put off again, until 2021, amid production delays.

The first three Resurs-P satellites were launched in 2013, 2014 and 2016, two of them are currently operational.

In October of last year, Valery Zaichko, deputy director of the navigational space systems department of Russian space agency Roscosmos, said that two Resurs-P satellites would be launched in 2021-2022.