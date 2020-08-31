UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Renewal Of Russian Resurs-P Satellite Cluster Delayed - Space Manufacturer Progress

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 09:50 AM

Renewal of Russian Resurs-P Satellite Cluster Delayed - Space Manufacturer Progress

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The launch of the fourth and fifth Resurs-P remote-sensing satellites planned for this year is being put off again, General director of Russian space manufacturer Progress, Dmitry Baranov, told Sputnik.

"The fourth and fifth Resurs-Ps are being delayed because of a lack of a number of components supplied by external enterprises," Baranov said, adding that he could not estimate specific launch dates as of yet.

In February, a source in the Russian space industry told Sputnik that the launch of the fourth Resurs-P satellite, initially planned for 2018-2019 and later postponed until November 2020, had been put off again, until 2021, amid production delays.

The first three Resurs-P satellites were launched in 2013, 2014 and 2016, two of them are currently operational.

In October of last year, Valery Zaichko, deputy director of the navigational space systems department of Russian space agency Roscosmos, said that two Resurs-P satellites would be launched in 2021-2022.

Related Topics

Russia Progress February October November 2016 2020 Industry Satellites

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

28 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending continues to grow for third ..

8 hours ago

Houthi’s bomb-laden drone toward Abha Airport de ..

8 hours ago

4 Humanity, world’s first Phase III COVID-19 ina ..

9 hours ago

Fund transfers between UAE&#039;s banks amount to ..

9 hours ago

AED494 bn worth of 10.56 million cheques handled b ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.