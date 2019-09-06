UrduPoint.com
Report identifies great potential for China Arab cooperation in 5G.Al

Great potential exists for China-Arab cooperation in the areas of infrastructure construction, energy, international shipping, 5G and AI, according to a research report unveiled during the ongoing China-Arab States Expo.

YINCHUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Great potential exists for China-Arab cooperation in the areas of infrastructure construction, energy, international shipping, 5G and AI, according to a research report unveiled during the ongoing China-Arab States Expo.

Entitled "Research Report on Cooperation Opportunities between China and Arab Countries in Third-party Market," the report by Xinhua Silk Road, a brand of the China Economic Information Service, hailed achievements in third-party market cooperation between both sides.

A number of projects for China-Arab third-party market cooperation in the areas of energy investment, production capacity cooperation, processing of agricultural products and cross-border e-commerce have been launched in West Asia, North Africa and countries along the Belt and Road, the report noted.

"Effective policy communication, sound economic and trade relations and strong economic complementarity are favorable conditions for deepening China-Arab third-party market cooperation," it said.

The fourth China-Arab States Expo opened Thursday in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, focusing on economic, trade, science and technology cooperation.

The four-day event features trade fairs and forums on infrastructure, internet plus healthcare, high technology, modern agriculture, logistics, tourism, the digital economy and industrial cooperation, attracting about 12,600 participants from 2,900 regional organizations, commerce chambers, associations and enterprises in 89 countries.

