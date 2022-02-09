Researchers develop millimeter-wave solar radio spectrum observation system

Chinese researchers have developed a millimeter-wave solar radio spectrum observation system to provide unique information about the magnetic field in the burst area in the solar corona, according to the China Science Daily on Wednesday

Most solar radio telescopes operate below 18 GHz and cannot realize a complete frequency coverage of the microwave spectrum.

The researchers from Shandong University presented a high-frequency microwave spectrum observation system operating at 35-40 GHz.

Solar flares are a main source of disastrous space weather. The system can be applied to research the mechanism of solar flares and particle acceleration, as well as the early warning and prediction of space disasters.