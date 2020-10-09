UrduPoint.com
Researchers Say Will Drill Venus As Part Of Russia-US Venera-D Mission

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:26 PM

Lyudmila Zasova, a researcher at the Space Research Institute under the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on Friday that the Venera-D lander would drill a few centimeters into the surface of Venus as part of the Russian-US space mission to the planet planned for 2027

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Lyudmila Zasova, a researcher at the Space Research Institute under the Russian academy of Sciences, said on Friday that the Venera-D lander would drill a few centimeters into the surface of Venus as part of the Russian-US space mission to the planet planned for 2027.

"The lander will collect samples of a variety of elements and minerals, including by drilling a few centimeters into the surface," Zasova said at the Solar System Symposium.

The US-Russian mission to Venus is planned for 2027-2029.

It will include an orbiter and a lander that will collect samples from the planet's extra-hot surface and explore its atmosphere.

Zasova has previously told Sputnik that Venera missions could be outfitted with balloon probes capable of taking a close look at molecules floating in the planet's clouds.

Venera-D will be the first Venus probe launched by Russia. Earlier, Venera probes were launched by the former Soviet Union.

