Researchers Warn Of 'phishing' Texts Attacking Smartphones

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:11 PM

Cybersecurity researchers warned Wednesday of malicious software in text messages pretending to be from telecom carriers, opening a door for hackers to attack Android smartphones

A report released by Check Point described a "new class of phishing attacks" that, when successful, can let hackers steal emails from Android smartphones made by Huawei, LG, Samsung and Sony.

A report released by Check Point described a "new class of phishing attacks" that, when successful, can let hackers steal emails from Android smartphones made by Huawei, LG, Samsung and Sony.

The attack hinges on text messages made to appear as though they are coming from trusted telecom carriers requesting to update network settings, according to Check Point.

Allowing the "over-the-air provisioning" on a smartphone will give the attacker access to emails, the report indicated.

"When you first join a new carrier network, you'll get a warm welcome message from your carrier -- do not trust it," said Check Point security researcher Slava Makkaveev.

"Simply, we can't trust those texts anymore." The attack can be executed at large-scale without any special gear, just a USB dongle that can be bought for $10 or so, according to Check Point.

Researchers said they tested the attack on an array ofsmartphones and notified respective device-makers of their findingsearly this year.

