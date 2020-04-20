Results of Facebook-Sponsored COVID-19 Symptom Tracking Survey 'Promising' - Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday that the results of an opt-in symptom survey conducted by health researches of Carnegie Mellon University, which the company recently started showing to users in the United States, are promising for making accurate forecasts of the spread of COVID-19, and the social network is currently working to expand the survey globally

In an op-ed piece for The Washington Post, Zuckerberg pointed out that the survey asked users whether they had typical COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or loss of smell. The company suggests that this information � sent directly to researchers and not accessible to Facebook � could help calculate the future load on hospitals and see in what areas the epidemic is escalating and where it is being successfully contained.

"On Monday, the team at Carnegie Mellon is publishing its initial findings. They're getting approximately 1 million responses a week in the United States, and the results are promising. They correlate with publicly available data on confirmed cases, which suggests this data can help predict where the disease will spread. They can also be used to build detailed county-by-county insights," Zuckerberg wrote.

The Facebook CEO stated that the company was currently working together with the University of Maryland to expand the survey globally to ensure access to accurate data on the pandemic to governments across the world.

"By distributing surveys to large numbers of people whose identities we know, we can quickly generate enough signal to correct for biases and ensure sampling is done properly. We're partnering with faculty from the University of Maryland to expand this survey globally, and the team at Carnegie Mellon is building an application programming interface, or API, that will let researchers everywhere access the results. We're hopeful that this will help governments and public health officials around the world who might not otherwise have this kind of precise data to make decisions in the weeks and months ahead," he says.

Zuckerberg added that Facebook was also cooperating with researchers from New York University and the Mila research institute in Montreal on ways to use artificial intelligence to help hospitals "better predict needs for scarce resources."

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there are now over 2.4 million coronavirus cases confirmed globally and more than 165,000 deaths from COVID-19. The United States has the highest number of both cases and deaths, with over 759,000 and over 40,600, respectively, followed by Spain and Italy.